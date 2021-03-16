Video Of Waititu’s Son Seeking Help From Friends To Raise Sh30,000 Fine Excites Netizens

Yesterday, former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu’s son, Brian Ndung’u was arrested for drunk-driving and fined Sh30,000 or face three months in jail.

Ndung’u was arrested in the wee hours of Monday morning and charged at the Milimani Law Courts for driving under the influence. Police reports indicated that at the time of his arrest, he was driving a Toyota Probox along Muindi Mbingu Street in Nairobi.

Appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Esther Kimilu, Ndung’u pleaded guilty for the offense adding that he would not repeat it again.

He was freed and fined Sh30,000 or risk three months behind bars.

A video has now emerged capturing the 25-year-old Strathmore University Law Student seeking the help of his friends to raise money for the fine.

He is heard asking one of his friends to come to his aid claiming that his father has declined to offer any help.

“My father has said I serve the jail sentence. But I do not take it against him because he has warned me many times to stay away from alcohol, so let me take my own cross,” he says.

A video of Ferdinand Waititu's Son Benard Ndung'u borrowing 30k from a friend.

The video got netizens talking with a section perturbed on how a former Governor’s son would ask for funds to raise an amount they dubbed very little. Others applauded Waiitu for declining to help adding that the son should carry his own cross.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

