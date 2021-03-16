in ENTERTAINMENT

Video Of Waititu’s Son Seeking Help From Friends To Raise Sh30,000 Fine Excites Netizens

Brian Ndung'u Waititu (Image/Courtesy)

Yesterday, former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu’s son, Brian Ndung’u was arrested for drunk-driving and fined Sh30,000 or face three months in jail.

Ndung’u was arrested in the wee hours of Monday morning and charged at the Milimani Law Courts for driving under the influence. Police reports indicated that at the time of his arrest, he was driving a Toyota Probox along Muindi Mbingu Street in Nairobi.

Appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Esther Kimilu, Ndung’u pleaded guilty for the offense adding that he would not repeat it again.

He was freed and fined Sh30,000 or risk three months behind bars.

Read: Waititu’s Son Risks Three Months Behind Bars For Drunk-driving

A video has now emerged capturing the 25-year-old Strathmore University Law Student seeking the help of his friends to raise money for the fine.

He is heard asking one of his friends to come to his aid claiming that his father has declined to offer any help.

“My father has said I serve the jail sentence. But I do not take it against him because he has warned me many times to stay away from alcohol, so let me take my own cross,” he says.

Read Also: Waititu Finally Shows Up In Court For Sh588 Million Corruption Case

The video got netizens talking with a section perturbed on how a former Governor’s son would ask for funds to raise an amount they dubbed very little. Others applauded Waiitu for declining to help adding that the son should carry his own cross.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Brian Ndung'uFerdinand Waititu

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tana Rive County Assembly

Court Nullifies Tana River County Assembly Decision To Pass BBI Bill
thika businessman

Investigation Launched As Thika Businessman Samuel Murigi Is Found Dead In Vehicle