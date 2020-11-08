Kenyans Vent As Video Of CS Magoha Hurling Insults At Senior Gov’t Official Goes Viral

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha is on the spot after he was caught on camera hurling insults at a government official while in a tour in Uasin Gishu County.

In a video said to have been taken on Friday, the CS can be heard reprimanding the man who has been identified as Uasin Gishu County Director of Education during an inspection at Langas Primary School in Eldoret.

The tough-talking CS faulted the grey-haired man for the poor state of the learning institution before dismissing him from the rest of the team that was in his company.

“The situation on the ground is not good,” Magoha said while seemingly referring to the school’s hygiene standards.

The official tried to respond to the CS saying he would handle the issue and submit a report but Magoha couldn’t take any of that.

“I am not talking about a report, I am talking about what is here on the ground,” Prof Magoha retorted.

“If I say you are a fool would I be lying?” Magoha posed.

He added, “You are very foolish!”

Prof Magoha’s comments have elicited an angry reaction from a section of Kenyans who told him off over his bullish demeanour.

Here are some of the reactions:

“How can you call a senior officer who is the County director of education Mjinga in front of other people. He must be reprimanded, ” said Idris Aden.

I saw this video of CS Magoha insulting that old-man and I really felt Embarrassed 😩. He is very arrogant and disrespectful! You mean there is no other way he can address this man other than Calling him "Mjinga " in front of Everyone and Media?

pic.twitter.com/UtlAqAcKTd — GENERALI KIPROŤICH 🇰🇪 (@ItsKiprotich1) November 8, 2020

What a shame, such a big ego this magoha guy https://t.co/R0SMFAhJvm — Richie (@richieplaymaker) November 8, 2020

The arrogance of this Magoha is a display of why there is a lot of confusion and underdevelopment in terms of policies in Education sector.

Very poor insignificant leadership. https://t.co/Z41lWZdFWo — °AMOH°🇰🇪 (@Amos_Clarke) November 8, 2020

Huyu CS Magoha should know yeye ni mjinga saana. Calling huyu Mzee mjinga is stupidity of the highest order. Akwende kabisa pic.twitter.com/AWWHNB0vVL — Kevo Kiptindinyo (@KevoMkale_) November 8, 2020

