VIDEO: Michael Olunga Bags 23rd League Goal In Kashiwa Loss

Michael Olunga was on the scoresheet as his side Kashiwa Reysol went down 2-1 to Gamba Osaka in the J-League on Saturday.

Olunga equalised for the visitors in the 80th minute with his trademark left strike after Seung Gyu Kim scored an own goal in the 52nd minute.

⚽️ GOALLLL!!!!! @OgadaOlunga equalizes for @REYSOL_Official in the 80th minute against @GAMBA_OFFICIAL, now making it 1-1. This is Michael Olunga’s 23rd goal this season. © J.LEAGUE – All Rights Reserved pic.twitter.com/lfpQ5lPwx0 — J.LEAGUE Official EN (@J_League_En) October 24, 2020

Brazilian Ademilson restored the lead for Gamba nine minutes later to seal all the three points.

Olunga has now scored 23 goals in 24 matches and is still the leading top scorer in the Japanese top flight, 10 goals ahead of second placed Everado of Kashima Antlers.

