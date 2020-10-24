in SPORTS

VIDEO: Michael Olunga Bags 23rd League Goal In Kashiwa Loss

Michael Olunga. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Michael Olunga was on the scoresheet as his side Kashiwa Reysol went down 2-1 to Gamba Osaka in the J-League on Saturday.

Olunga equalised for the visitors in the 80th minute with his trademark left strike after Seung Gyu Kim scored an own goal in the 52nd minute.

Brazilian Ademilson restored the lead for Gamba nine minutes later to seal all the three points.

Olunga has now scored 23 goals in 24 matches and is still the leading top scorer in the Japanese top flight, 10 goals ahead of second placed Everado of Kashima Antlers.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Michael Olunga

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tanzania Suspends Bulk SMS Messaging as Airtel Blocks SMSes with “Tundu” or “Lissu” on its Network

CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge lights up Twitter as Netizens Unearth His Doppelganger