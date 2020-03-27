Video Of Father Warning Kin Not To Set Foot Home Over Coronavirus Elicits Mixed Reactions

John Nyakiduluja, an elderly man in Homa Bay County was captured in a video warning his kin not to set foot in his home over Coronavirus (COVID-19) scare.

The kin is reported to have toured Italy, one of the most hit countries in the COVID-19 pandemic with a record of 7, 503 deaths as on Wednesday, March 25.

In a video circulated on social media, the elderly man issues a stern warning stating that the country, (Kenya) has a total of 31 confirmed cases and he wouldn’t want to be infected since he is elderly.

“In Italy, we have witnessed many aged people succumb to the disease. Our children have been undertaking their studies in Italy and they may have returned back to Nairobi with the disease. Let them stay there. I don’t want them to come to our area. I am an old man and I don’t want to die and also my fellow old men would not want to die either. What do those children want to do back at home? I want to live so let another disease attack me, but not Corona. Let those sons, uncles and friends stay in Nairobi,” John ranted.

According to John, the virus is very contagious especially to the elderly hence he is not willing to take a chance and get infected.

Ideally, he referenced the first dead confirmed in the country of a 66-year-old man who had arrived in the country from South Africa via Swaziland on March 13.

The man, identified as Engineer Maurice Namiinda from Kiamlewa, Bungoma County died yesterday, with reports indicating that he was also suffering from diabetes.

Currently, the country has initiated precautionary measures to prevent further spread of COVID-19. Among the directives by President Uhuru Kenyatta include staying home and avoiding large gatherings, with a curfew instituted effective today, Friday, March 27 from 7PM to 5AM.

The video of the old man has ignited mixed reactions, with others indicating that he was right and doing the correct thing to protect his family and the health of many others. However, others have castigated him stating that your kin remains one even in times of bad health or crisis, hence he should not bar them from coming home.

Following the precautionary measures by the Ministry of Health, any visitor who travels into the country needs to undergo mandatory self-quarantine for at least 14 days.

