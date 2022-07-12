Viral Video of Dennis Ombachi Tossing Toddler into Swimming Pool Picked up by International Media

The viral video of former rugby player Dennis Ombachi tossing his toddler into a swimming pool has attracted the attention of international media.

Ombachi was trending in the country for the better part of the weekend following the video where he tossed his toddler into the water after he graduated from water safety classes.

“4 weeks since we started water safety classes and my son graduated today, officially water safe. Last class he gets to go in with 4 layers of clothing including two diapers, more than doubling his weight in water. Proud father,” Ombachi wrote.

4 weeks since we started water safety classes and my son graduated today, officially WATER SAFE! Last class he get to go in with 4 layers of clothing including two diapers, more than doubling his weight in water. Proud father 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/RupU3zEK9Y — dennis ombachi OLY (@ombachi13) July 11, 2022

The video was picked by The Shaderoom where he was commended for what was termed a good job. For instance, a good number of people do not know how to swim even in adulthood hence training kids at an early age is commendable.

“Rugby player Dennis Ombachi shares that both of his little ones have officially learned how to swim!” The Shaderoom captioned.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Ombachi : it’s time to learn a new skill,

The son: pic.twitter.com/PawVpeNsJp — Roy kim (@RoyMukora) July 11, 2022

Now parents that left their kids at Marie stopes educating Ombachi on how to handle babies at the pool 😂😂😂 — X Holding (@XCouncillor) July 11, 2022

When you have to compete against Ombachi's child. pic.twitter.com/Zour3v5nOQ — Fafa Mukuru (@osoroKE) July 11, 2022

Dennis Ombachi is teaching his kids to swim at an early age. Hataki such embarrassments pic.twitter.com/A7edqjDIg7 — Ole Teya (@Kevin_teya) July 11, 2022

