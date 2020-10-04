VIDEO: Brigid Kosgei Defends London Marathon Crown

Brigid Kosgei is the 2020 London marathon winner, defending her title in 2:18:58.

Another Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich came third after American Sara Hall beat her to the tape with a last-minute charge.

Two time Chicago marathon winner and the reigning world marathon record holder Kosgei was peerless – defending her crown with ease.

Kenya will be hoping for another win when marathon great takes to the streets in the men’s race.

