Victor Wanyama Threatens To Sue Xtian Dela, Socialite Over Defamatory Video

Montreal Impact player Victor Wanyama has threatened to take legal action against a socialite and vlogger for defaming him.

In a video circulating online, the socialite known as Shakilla and vlogger Xtian Dela (Arthur Mandela) claim that the former had carnal knowledge with the footballer.

According to Shakilla, she received Sh700,000 from the Harambee Stars captain.

But according to Wanyama, the allegations are fabricated and meant to scandalize his name.

“I wish to distance myself completely from the contents of this defamatory video. The allegations made therein are a total fabrication and a figment of the maker’s imagination at best,” a statement reads.

“I have worked long and hard to build my character and standing in the society. Such malicious, scandalizing and false assertions about my name and character are unacceptable to me. I have instructed my legal team to pursue all legal remedies available to me and to which I have unreserved rights to seek.”

The socialite also mentioned gospel singer Alex Apoko aka Ringtone, an Arabian man and rapper Khaligraph Jones, as some of the men who have paid to have carnal knowledge with her.

Khaligraph has since confronted her demanding an apology.

Shakilla who is allegedly aged 19 has apologised to the rapper who is currently dealing with his first baby mama and ex-girlfriend, Cashy Karimi.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu