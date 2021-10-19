in ENTERTAINMENT

Victor Wanyama, Girlfriend Serah Teshna Welcome First Child

Victor Wanyama and Serah Teshna
Victor Wanyama and Serah Teshna (Courtesy)

Football star Victor Wanyama and girlfriend, former TV girl and actress Serah Teshna have welcomed their first child together.

The two were said to be dating although they never confirmed nor made their relationship public.

In a new post on Instagram, Serah shared that their baby is 40 days old under the caption, “2021, God showed up and showed out. We are so excited to share this amazing journey with you. God is the greatest.”

Read: Victor Wanyama Named Impact Montreal Assistant Captain

In 2019, Serah quit her job at K24 after having been in the station since 2017. The media personality who also doubles up as an actress is said to have relocated to the UK where she joined Wanyama who had just joined the English team.

Earlier in May, Kenyan midfielder Wanyama was named assistant captain of Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Impact Montreal.

The club’s Sporting Director, Olivier Renard revealed that Sam Piette is the overall captain with Wanyama and Kamal Miller deputizing him.

The 29-year-old Wanyama ideally played for Tottenham Hotspur.

Serah TeshnaVictor Wanyama

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

