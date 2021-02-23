in SPORTS

Victor Wanyama Partners With UN-Habitat To Support Youths In Slums

wanyama partners with UN-Habitat
Montreal Impact Player Victor Wanyama Partners with UN-Habitat To Support Youths In Slums. [Courtesy]

Victor Wanyama has partnered with The United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) to “improve living conditions of the in the cities and informal settlements in Kenya.”

The Harambee Stars skipper will also assist UN-Habitat’s COVID-19 Mitigation efforts in the informal settlements.

“Excited to team up with UN-Habitat to improve the living conditions of the youth in the cities and informal settlements in Kenya and also able to assist towards UN-Habitat’s COVID-19 Mitigation efforts in the informal settlements,” he tweeted.

Through his Victor Wanyama Foundation, the Impact Montreal midfielder was already working with slum dwellers in Nairobi, sheltering and helping them fight Coronavirus pandemic.

Wanyama is also building a football academy in Busia County.

UN-Habitat maintains its headquarters at the United Nations Office in Nairobi.

It is mandated by the United Nations General Assembly to promote socially and environmentally sustainable towns and cities with the goal of providing adequate shelter for all.

UN-HabitatVictor Wanyama

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

