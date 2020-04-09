Tottenham Frustrated Me, Victor Wanyama Opens Up After Montreal Impact Move

Victor Wanyama has opened up on his final days at Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur saying he was frustrated.

After six years of Premier League football with Londoners, the Harambee Stars skipper unceremoniously moved to MLS outfit Montreal Impact of Canada early March.

In a recent interview with a Canadian outlet, he talked of his frustrations which stemmed from Spurs management and need to get his happiness back by playing the game he loves.

“I was frustrated. I wanted to get my happiness back, my football happiness back. That’s when the manager here, Thierry (Henry) called me and asked if I wanted to play. And I said yes,” Wanyama told Canadian website CBC.

Montreal Impact is coached by Arsenal and French great Thierry Henry.

Wanyama made 97 appearances for Spurs – scoring seven goals, but a nagging knee injury in 2017 spelled doom for his stay at the club.

He never quite managed to regain his position in the team after undergoing surgery with playtime becoming hard to come by.

Efforts to get a club in the January transfer window fell through with a move to Club Brugge collapsing on the transfer deadline.

“I lost a little bit of passion. For me to lose passion? I’m the guy that loves the game. I was so frustrated and I just wasn’t happy,” the former Celtic player said.

He absolved coach Jose Mourinho of any blames, dispelling allegations that the Portuguese may not have liked him when he arrived.

“The first thing (Mourinho) told me, he was wondering why I wasn’t playing. I have to be playing. The problem wasn’t with the coach if you ask me. The problem was a little bit upstairs and they didn’t give me a chance,” said Wanyama.

“I was not given the chance to come back.

“They tried to frustrate me. They gave me one game after four months, or three months, so it was a little bit tough.”

