Victor Wanyama Named Impact Montreal Assistant Captain

Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama has been named assistant captain of Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Impact Montreal.

According to the club’s Sporting Director, Olivier Renard, Sam Piette is the overall captain with Wanyama and Kamal Miller deputising him.

Wanyama captained the team on Saturday against Columbus FC.

The match ended in a 0-0 draw.

Read: Wanyama Survives Scary Tackle To Lead Montreal Impact To Victory

The 29-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur player is still the captain of Kenya men’s soccer team, Harambee Stars.

However, he missed the team’s last two 2022 Africa Cup of Nations, Afcon qualifying games against Egypt and Togo.

In his absence, Qatar based striker Michael Olunga was handed the armband.

With his career approaching sunset, Wanyama’s Harambee Stars future continues to be a subject of debate, with some feeling it’s time he hung up his boots.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu