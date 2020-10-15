Victor Wanyama Makes Good His Threat, Sues Socialite Shakilla, Blogger Xtian Dela

Montreal Impact player Victor Wanyama has finally made good his threat and sued blogger Xtian Dela alongside teen socialite Shakilla.

In a document seen by Kahawa Tungu filed at Milimani Law Courts, the case for defamation has been set for hearing on November 10, 2020.

“Take notice that the Application dated 6, October 2020 has been fixed for hearing on 10, November 2020 at Milimani Law Courts at 9.00 AM. in the forenoon or soon thereafter in the High Court at Nairobi,” reads the notice in part.

It further adds, “Take further notice that if no appearance is made by yourself or your appointed advocate or someone authorized by law the matter will proceed and orders issued your absence notwithstanding.”

A fortnight ago, Wanyama had threatened to take legal action against the aforementioned for what he termed as defamation.

In a video circulated online, the socialite and vlogger Xtian Dela (Arthur Mandela) claimed that the former had carnal knowledge with the footballer.

According to Shakilla, she received Sh700,000 from the Harambee Stars captain.

But according to Wanyama, the allegations are fabricated and meant to scandalize his name.

“I wish to distance myself completely from the contents of this defamatory video. The allegations made therein are a total fabrication and a figment of the maker’s imagination at best,” a statement reads.

“I have worked long and hard to build my character and standing in society. Such malicious, scandalizing and false assertions about my name and character are unacceptable to me. I have instructed my legal team to pursue all legal remedies available to me and to which I have unreserved rights to seek.”

The socialite also mentioned gospel singer Alex Apoko aka Ringtone, an Arabian man and rapper Khaligraph Jones, as some of the men who have paid to have carnal knowledge with her.

Khaligraph had since confronted her demanding an apology.

Shakilla who is allegedly aged 19 apologized to the rapper who is currently dealing with his first baby mama and ex-girlfriend, Cashy Karimi.

