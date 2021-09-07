in SPORTS

Victor Wanyama Hands Scholarships To More Students

Victor Wanyama [Photo/Courtesy]
Thirteen more students have benefited from scholarships courtesy of Victor Wanyama Foundation.

The scholarships cover tution fee plus other costs for the entire four-year secondary school education.

The first beneficiaries of this programme sponsored by former Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama are now in form two.

Wanyama was recently stripped off the Harambee Stars armband with Michael Olunga taking over.

He however remains the captain of Impact Montreal in the Major League Soccer, MLS.

Victor Wanyama Foundation

