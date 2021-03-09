Victor Wanyama’s CF Montreal Set To Relocate To Florida

Victor Wanyama’s side CF Montreal is set to relocate to Florida from Quebec, Canada ahead of the new MLS 2021 season.

In a statement, the club said they will make Miami CF Stadium its home while in Florida.

“I want to thank Inter Miami CF for welcoming us. Just like in New Jersey last year with the Red Bulls, we will have access to top infrastructures and favorable weather, which made us chose Florida,” said CF Montréal sporting director Olivier Renard.

“Once again, it will be a very special situation and we want our players to be in the best possible conditions before coming back to play in Montreal. We will do everything in our power to allow the players and the staff to be joined by their families so they can feel good while they are away from home.”

Meanwhile, the team has begun preseason camp in Montreal before the move to Florida on April 6. The new season begins on April 17.

Wanyama who has been holidaying in Kenya has already linked up with the team.

He is expected to return ahead of Harambee Stars doubleheader against Egypt and Togo in the ongoing 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

