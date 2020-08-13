in SPORTS

Victor Wanyama Builds House For Korogocho Slum Dweller (Photos)

Victor Wanyama through “Victor Wanyama Foundation” has helped restore dignity of a family living in the sprawling Korogocho slums in Nairobi by building them a new house.

Before, 54-year-old Susan Wanjiru lived in an old structure made of scrap metal and polythene bags together with her son, nephew (and his wife) and a grandson.

The front part of this structure acted as her small eatery from where she sold food to residents to eke a living.

“I am so happy, I wish I could express it in person to this thoughtful Kenyan, Wanyama. May God bless him,” Susan told Francis Okello, who led the initiative.

The house was handed over to an elated Mama Susan’s family at an intimate event graced by her neighbours on Wednesday.

The Harambee Stars captain and Impact Montreal midfielder has now build two such houses in Korogocho.

