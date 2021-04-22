Victor Luta, Co-accused In Journalist Eric Oloo’s Murder Sentenced to 35 Years in Prison

Siaya High Court has sentenced Victor Ogolla Luta, co-accused in the murder of Star journalist Eric Oloo to 35 years in prison.

Appearing before Siaya High Court Judge Roseline Aburili, Luta was found guilty of killing Oloo on November 14, 2019.

The judge ruled that the prosecution had proved its case against the accused hence found him guilty of the crime.

Defending himself, Luta had argued that he had a young family and he was the sole provider while ideally pleading for forgiveness from the deceased’s family.

Judge Aburili however ruled that one cannot take away the life of another person and later plead for forgiveness.

The judge further revealed that the accused was a habitual offender as court documents from the probation office revealed he had been previously charged at Ukwala Court for causing a disturbance.

Victor Luta has been given 14 days to appeal the ruling.

Earlier in December, Sabina Kerubo, the police officer who was linked with the murder of Star journalist Eric Oloo was found dead in her house in Machakos.

Police reports indicated that her boyfriend had reported the incident at KBC police station, prompting area sub-county police commander and criminal investigation boss to visit the scene.

Kerubo was found lying in a mattress on the floor of the single-roomed house, unconscious.

“The deceased mother Elizabeth Kwamboka, who resides along Kangundo Road, came and alleged that the deceased had previously refused to stay with her due to drunkenness,” a report filed at KBC police Station under OB No 17/22/12/2020 is quoted.

Consequently, police had reported Kerubo’s body was in a thin and emaciated state, with empty beer bottles lying around

Following the death of journalist Eric Oloo under mysterious circumstances, police officer Sabina Kerubo, Victor Luta and Frankline Luta were arrested.

Ms Kerubo and Frankline Luta were however released due to lack of sufficient evidence.

