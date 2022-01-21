Rapper Vicmass Luo Dollar To Release First Single of 2022 “Loba Lisusu”

Rapper Vicmass Luo Dollar is set to release his first single of 2022.

The Bank Otuch crooner will soon release a Lingala song dubbed “Loba Lisusu” which means “Could you please repeat that”.

The soon-to-be hit is produced by MG Records and Moses Pro9, one of the best music producers in the country.

The rapper shared a teaser with the world on Wednesday.

Luo Dollar recently made headlines after he claimed to have cancelled a show after promoters spelled his name wrongly.

The show promoters apparently omitted an “s” in his name Vicmass.

“Nishawahi acha show ya Ksh700,000 juu waliandika poster mbaya. Waliandika Vicmass na s moja. Jina langu ni Vicmass na ‘s’ mbili and it has a meaning. And the name ‘LuoDollar’ has space between it,” he said.

The rapper said he would rather lose money than have people get his name wrong which he said is his brand.

“So you know, no amount of money can replace the spelling of my name, my name is Vicmass LuoDollar. It is not just an “aka” it has a deeper meaning that is very personal and dear to my heart. I will go all lengths to make sure you get it right no gimmicks,” he added.

He also revealed that he was living a Sh150 house yet his songs especially Bank Otuch was doing well.

“My songs were hits but I was still living in a Ksh150 house. I was then living in Kisumu and I would do interviews with international media houses and do songs,” he explained.

Released five years ago, the hit has at least 1.1 million views on YouTube.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...