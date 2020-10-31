Vezeeta Launches App to help Kenyans Access Doctors Remotely

Global digital healthcare giant, Vezeeta, has launched an app to enable Kenyans access doctors using their smartphones. Patients will now be able to go one the app, search for a doctor and book an appointment.

Vezeeta is available for Android on Google App store and for iPhone on Apple App store. It offers 24 hours a day medical access in all the 47 counties.

To book an appointment, simply download the app on your mobile phone, sign up and select the medical specialty of interest, region and insurance cover. This will filter out a list of doctors from where you can select one you prefer and book an appointment.

Vezeeta Africa Vice president Nana Frimpong, said that the app will allow users access various doctors on their terms.

The app will also allow Kenyans access expert medical advice remotely and receive advice and guidance on dealing with Covid-19.

” As COVID-19 outbreak continues to present complex healthcare challenges to the public, we see our role and responsibility as a health-tech leader and trusted partner to ensure that the well-being and health of our patients remains uninterrupted,” noted Mr. Frimpong.

“As a digital healthcare giant that serves and empowers patients in every step of their healthcare journey through data and technology, we are proud to support Kenya’s Ministry’s digital economy blueprint that recognizes ICT as a key enabler for quality healthcare,” he added.

The app already has 30 health specialty categories including chest and respiratory, dentistry, dermatology, neurology, orthopedics and ENT. All listed medical experts are registered under the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council.(KMPDC)

“We believe that through this initiative, we are supporting not only the Government of Kenya but also empowering Kenyans to make more informed decisions on their healthcare choices and improve access to doctors in general,” Frimpong concluded.

