Veteran Radio Presenter Mambo Mbotela Seeks Help To Offset Ksh1.1 Million Hospital Bill

Veteran radio and TV presenter Leonard Mambo Mbotela is appealing to well-wishers to help him offset a medical bill amounting to Ksh1.1 million at the Nairobi South Hospital.

In a letter seen by this writer dated November 12, the hospital’s Human Resource Manager, Stephen Mutavi, said Mbotela was admitted to the facility on October 29, 2020, and is recuperating well.

“He is due for discharge Friday, November 13, 2020, as per the doctor’s recommendations to continue with homecare treatment,” said Mutavi.

“The medical bills have accumulated to Ksh.1,105,498.78 as of today and have to be cleared upon discharge. Any assistance given towards offsetting this bill will be highly appreciated.”

The 80-year-old famed for his “Jee hu ni ungwana” program on KBC radio and TV ruled Kenyan airwaves for more than 40 years.

Notably, he was on duty when the 1982 coup plotters stormed Voice of Kenya (VoK), now KBC, studios and made him announce that the military had overthrown President Daniel Arap Moi’s government.

The attempted takeover was foiled a few hours later.

Mbotela also worked for the Presidential Press Service (PPS) under the late President Moi’s regime.

