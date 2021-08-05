Veteran Broadcaster Gladys Erude Succumbs to Cancer

Veteran broadcaster Gladys Erude is dead.

The journalist died on Thursday morning after a long battle with cancer, her brother Laban Kirigano confirmed.

She is remembered for her role in the media industry in the 80s and 90s while working at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation’s Idhaa ya Taifa now known as Radio Taifa.

The alumna of the Kenya Institute of Kenya Mass Communication (KIMC) started her career at the state-owned broadcaster when it was called Voice of Kenya (VOK).

She retired in 2001 after working at the station for nearly three decades.

Read: Veteran TV Presenter Leonard Mambo Mbotela Discharged After President Uhuru Settled Sh1 Million Hospital Bill

Veteran broadcasters including radio host Fred Obach Machoka have mourned the deceased as a dedicated media personality who performed her duties well.

A gentle and soothing voice on the Voice of Kenya & KBC in the 80s & 90s, a great personality and a brave gal ADISSA GLADYS ERUDE takes a bow while in the USA. Rest in peace big sis. My sincere condolences to her family. Painful!!! pic.twitter.com/HLPQrGDAiN — Fred Obachi Machoka (@fredomachoka) August 5, 2021

The deceased taught at Tigoi High School before ending up at KIMC in Nairobi in 1975.

After retiring Gladys spent most of her time at her farm home in Nandi and often visited her children and grandchildren in the United States.

She is survived by six sons, four in the United States and two who are living in Kenya.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu