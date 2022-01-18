Vera Sidika Reveals Plans to Get Breast Lift in the Future

Socialite and new mother, Vera Sidika is not done getting her body done. Sidika now says she will get more plastic surgeries once she is done with childbearing.

In a Q&A session on Instagram, Vera hinted at having more children in the near future adding that once she is done, she will have her breasts done.

“Once done with having babies, I’m definitely getting myself some sexy breast lifts, round lifted boobies,” Vera said.

The Vera Sidika Beauty Parlor owner is not knew to plastic surgeries as she had previously had her breasts done.

For instance, she affirmed that she has had some parts of her body done, including her teeth, her complexion and her breasts.

Asked whether the previous breasts enlargement affect her breastfeeding program, she denied noting that he daughter is very well fed.

She insisted that she enjoys breastfeeding and finds so much joy in doing so.

“Doesn’t affect nothing. During breast augmentation, it’s normally placed in an empty pockets space and it doesn’t even affect or come in contact with breast tissues. My booty is natural. But my boobs, teeth and skin complexion are fake. In fact, hopefully after delivery, I’d want a smaller booty. Honestly, it’s too big. I don’t like it,” she added.

In 2014, Vera had her skin bleached. In 2019, she bleached it more into a ‘whiter’ complexion during her trip to London.

