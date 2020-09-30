Publicity Stunt? Vera Sidika Announces Engagement To Brown Mauzo

Socialite turned entrepreneur Vera Sidika is apparently engaged to a mystery man.

In an Instagram post, the Vera Sidika Parlour proprietor said she got engaged “to the most amazing human” on September 24.

“Sweethearts, your girl got engaged on 24th September 🥰❤️ it was the Best pre-birthday gift ever!!! If someone told me I’d be engaged in 2020 I wouldn’t have believed it 😩 and just like that, like a dream …I’m engaged! To the most amazing human ever! Saying YES to you was the easiest because we became 1 from day 1 & I pray for forever. May God lead us on 🙏

It’s my birthday today but let’s celebrate BOTH! 🎉HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME,” she wrote on social media.

Speaking to comedian Jalang’o, the voluptuous beauty revealed that she was indeed seeing someone after fans said she was dating singer Brown Mauzo.

She revealed that her recent move to the coastal city of Mombasa was not only a business informed decision but by matters of the heart as well.

“Many of us set up businesses in Nairobi and neglect the potential in Mombasa and I wanted to tap into that potential. Plus me being in Mombasa means I get to spend time with bae,” she said.

“Yes he’s Kenyan and he’s in Mombasa. You know if something is special, sometimes you just want to keep it to yourself.”

Vera was earlier in the year dating a Tanzanian doctor, Jimmy Chansa but ended things abruptly after Valentine’s day.

