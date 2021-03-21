Velvine Nungari Was Sexually Assaulted By More Than One Assailant – Police

24-year-old Kiamumbi waitress Velvine Nungari was sexually assaulted by more than one assailant, the police have said.

Besides arresting the prime suspect Joseph Murimi, homicide detectives are looking to arrest more suspects in connection with the gruesome murder of the waitress.

Murimi told the police that he left the hotel room an hour after checking, but the attendants told a different story, that they saw him leave in the morning.

Ms Nungari passed away on March 9 while undergoing treatment at the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital. An autopsy report showed that she suffered three fractures on her spinal cord with bruises and fluid deposits consistent with sexual assault.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Murimi had allegedly met Velvine Nungari two days before their date on February 23.

On the material day, he had picked up Nungari at Kirigiti, before the two proceeded to Q West for drinks and later to Kijito along Kamiti Road, then to Sinnot Hotel where they booked a room.

CCTV footage showed them picking their room key at 9 pm at the reception area and Murimi leaving an hour and a half later (10.30 pm).

