Velvex Among 30 Brands Of Hand Sanitizers Declared Substandard By KEBS

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has declared 30 brands of hand sanitizers substandard, following factory inspections, product certifications and market surveillance activities done recently.

Among the brands include Velvex from Chandaria Industries and Zoe by Flame tree Africa Limited, Nairobi.

In a statement, KEBZS said that the brands are substandard, and suspended their production and sale immediately.

Sanitizers contain antiseptic properties or agents that when used disinfects the hands and can be used on their own when soap and water is not available. They protect users by eliminating or reducing viruses, bacteria and other disease-causing pathogens.

“It is against this background that we share with the public the below listed substandard/none-compliant sanitizers which have been found not to meet the standard and whose permits have been suspended with immediate effect,” said KEBS.

Here’s the list:-

The manufacturers are required to recall all the substandard sanitizers from the market and institute corrective actions whose effectiveness shall be confirmed by KEBS before the suspension of permits is lifted.

“Manufacturers are advised to strictly adhere to marking and labelling requirements as per the relevant Standard. In addition, manufacturers shall state the composition of the sanitizers,” added KEBS.

Manufacturers will be required to meet the the requirements of KS EAS 789; Kenya Standard specification for Instant Hand Sanitizers. This standard has set the minimum requirement of the alcohol content at 60%v/v among other parameters that must be complied with before the products are certified and issued with the mandatory standardization mark permits and offered for sale.

