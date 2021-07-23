24-year-old Vegetable Vendor Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Three-month Old Baby

A 24-year-old vegetable vendor has been arrested at Rabango Estate within Siaya township after she allegedly stole a three-month-old baby in Kisii.
According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the baby disappeared on July 13, 2021 evening after the mother rushed to a nearby stream to fetch water, leaving the toddler with his three-year-old brother at her house within Nyakongo Estate.
“Shock of her life came when she returned minutes later, only to find the months-old baby missing, with no trace of a female vegetable vendor said to have been spotted boarding a motorbike with the infant,” said DCI.
“10 days of vehement pursuit of the suspect; 24-yr-old Ruth Anyango Bare culminated in her arrest yesterday at Rabango Estate within Siaya township, in whose house detectives found and rescued the stolen child.”
After examination at a local health facility, the child was handed over to the mother.
Anyango remains in custody as detectives interrogate her motive for stealing the child.
