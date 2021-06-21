Vaz Pinto Savours Sofapaka Win, As Gor Mahia Moves To Third

Gor Mahia edged out Sofapaka 1-0 in a tightly contested Kenyan Premier League game played at Thika Stadium on Sunday.

In a clash laced with missed opportunities including a penalty appeal, the breather recorded no goals.

The difference, however, came in the 75th minute when Burundian import Jules Ulimwengu beautifully connected, off the bounce, Kenneth Muguna’s long delivery.

Sofapaka had a penalty claim ignored after defender Geoffrey Ochieng’ appeared to have handled in the box.

Speaking to the club’s website after the encounter, coach Vaz Pinto offered that a winning mentality set them apart.

“The game was difficult but of great quality for my team. The winning mentality that the team showed made the difference.”

Gor Mahia have now won seven straight games in the league as their resurgence continues.

The win tool them to third on the log above arch rivals AFC Leopards, and five points off leaders KCB FC, who narrowly beat relegation threatened Mathare United 1-0 through a penalty.

Tusker FC recovered from 1-0 loss to Posta Rangers to beat struggling Kariobangi Sharks 1-0 in the other game of the day.

