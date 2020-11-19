Vatican Investigating Incident Where Pope’s Instagram Account Liked The Photo of a Scantily Clad Model

The Vatican is investigating a controversial like by the Papal page on Instagram. The Pope’s verified account “Franciscus” liked a photo of scantily dressed Brazilian Model, Natalia Garibotto, who goes by the handle @NataaGataa on Instagram.

The model was wearing a lingerie with her posterior mostly uncovered as she posed suggestively. The photo was liked on November 13th and was unliked on November 13th after several News outlets contacted the Holy See Press Office for comment.

Although they did not comment, sources close to the Vatican revealed that the Pope’s account is managed by a team of employees and The Catholic News Agency reported that an investigation was being conducted to get to the bottom of the issue.

The Pope and Garibotto do not follow each other on Instagram. In fact, the Franciscus account does not follow any other Instagram account.However, the model’s publicity firm took advantage of the issue, posting on their accounts on Friday that they had “received the Pope’s official blessing.”

Garibotto went ahead to joke about the entire issue, saying “My mum may hate my a** pics, but the pope be double-tapping.” She told Barstool Sports Website.

The verified Papal account on Instagram contains images and videos of the Pope offering prayer and guidance. The Bio Reads “I want to walk with you along the way of God’s mercy and tenderness.

