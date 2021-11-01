Varsity Student’s Body Still Missing After Drowning While Taking Photos at Chepkulo River

Search efforts are ongoing for the body of a Bomet University College student who drowned at the Chepkulo River’s Kimaya Waterfall on Sunday evening.

The 24-year-old was among a group of 13 students who had gone to the picnic site for a swimming and photography adventure.

He was reportedly swept by the waterfall’s raging waves as he advanced to a deeper side for a better photo position.

Speaking to members of the press, Chepalungu Sub-County police boss Nelson Masai said the students may have underestimated the depth of the waterfall.

Police are looking for the other students to help with investigations into the incident.

A search operation for the deceased’s body was launched last evening but was called off two hours later due to darkness.

The operation led by divers from BometCounty resumed on Monday morning.

