Varsity Student Dies After Two Nights Of Partying With Friends In Suspected Homicide

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are investigations circumstances under which a 20-year-old university student died after partying with friends in Juja, Kiambu County.

In a suspected crime of passion, Taylon Mbuthia, a second-year student at Kirinyaga University, reportedly died after falling from the third floor of Lantana Apartments in Juja town on Tuesday morning.

He died on the spot.

Before the tragic incident, the deceased had spent quality time binge drinking with his girlfriend and her other boyfriend.

According to the DCI, Mbuthia had on Sunday visited his girlfriend Margaret Nyambura, a first-year student at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

They partied and had a good time in the house on Sunday through Monday, together with Margaret’s roommate only identified as Shantel and another man identified as Joe Momanyi.

Read: Widow of Slain Kiiru Boys Principal Convicted of Murder

However on Monday during the day, they were joined by one Brian Andaki, a fourth-year student at JKUAT, who had come to pick the same girl whom the deceased had gone to see.

Apparently, when Andaki inquired who the deceased was, Margaret introduced him as her cousin, who paid her a visit.

“The now five young adults continued partying until late Monday night when hunger pangs hit them and they decided to go look for food outside. Shantel who was already intoxicated and could barely move, was left sleeping,” DCI disclosed.

Once outside, police said, the four found the nearby eatery already closed and decided to continue partying at a nearby joint.

Read Also: Witness in Kanduyi MP Aide’s Murder Killed after Reportedly Naming Perpetrators

At around 1am, the four staggered back to Margaret’s bedsitter. However, as they scaled the flight of stairs, an argument ensued between Andaki and the deceased, after the former realized that the latter wasn’t Margaret’s cousin as earlier claimed.

The two young men are believed to have fought at Margaret’s door before the deceased landed on the ground floor under mysterious circumstances.

In his police statement, the apartment’s caretaker Dan Guchu told detectives that he was woken up by a loud thud before he rushed outside only to find the deceased’s body sprawled on the ground floor.

Read Also: Six Suspects Linked To Lynching Of Elderly Women In Kisii Denied Bail

“He immediately alerted detectives based at DCI Juja, who rushed to the scene and found the deceased’s body bearing multiple fractures, with blood oozing from his mouth and nose,” DCI added.

Police arrested Margaret Nyambura, Brian Andaki, and Joe Momanyi as the main suspects in the death of Mbuthia.

The suspects, DCI said, will remain in custody as homicide detectives continue with investigations into the incident.

body bearing multiple fractures, with blood oozing from his mouth and nose. Investigations into the death of the 2nd year Kirinyaga University student have since been launched.

Meanwhile, Margaret Nyambura, Brian Andaki and Joe Momanyi remain in custody as the main suspects, — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) January 19, 2022

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...