Vanessa Mdee, Fiancé Rotimi Expecting a Son (Photos)

Tanzanian heartthrob Vanessa Mdee and fiance RnB singer Olurotimi Akinosho alias Rotimi are expecting their first child, a son.

Taking to social media, the lovebirds posted their maternity photoshoot with the caption “the greatest gift.”

“The greatest gift of all, THANKYOU JESUS for choosing us – it is a true, true honor. We are overjoyed. Isaiah 55:2 – Al your children shall be taught by the LORD, and great shall be the peace of your children” she wrote.

The two got engaged in December last year after dating since October 2019.

In a video shared on social media, Rotimi went down on one knee before popping the question “Will you marry me?” with an emotional Vanessa saying yes before she accepts the ring and lips with her beau.







She recently appeared on Rotimi's music video "Love Somebody" which featured a modern view of Adam and Eve. The two lovebirds have since taken to social media to share the news with their fans. In mid-2020, Mdee announced that she had shelved her music career, terming the industry as demonic. Through her podcast "deep dive", Mdee recounted her years in the music industry admitting that she had been drinking every day at the time.

