Vaccination of Minors to Commence in January

Kenya will commence the vaccination of minors (those aged below 18 years) in January next year.

According to the National Task Force on vaccine Deployment, this will constitute the third phase of mass vaccination in the country ahead of the 2022 General elections slated for August.

The vaccination of the minors will however only commence following approval by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board.

“The vaccines that are in Kenya the registration that are with the pharmacy board has used data that was presented by who and based on that they say the aged group that will be vaccinated.,” Dr Willis Akhwale, the National Task Force on Vaccine Deployment chair said.

As of September 22, 2021, a total of 3,507,836 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses were 2,631,821 while second doses were 876,015.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was 33.6%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 3.2%.

The Ministry of Health targets to have approximately 10 million Kenyans vaccinated by the end of 2021. Consequently, by 2022, 27 million Kenyans shall be vaccinated according to Acting Health Director-General Patrick Amoth.

As of yesterday, the Covid-19 caseload in the country is at 247,675 with the positivity rate now standing at 5.2%.

The cumulative death toll is now at 5,045 while the cumulative recoveries is at 238,884.

