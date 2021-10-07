Fully Vaccinated Kenyans To Travel to UK Starting Monday, Will Not Quarantine

Fully vaccinated Kenyans can now travel to the United Kingdom (UK) starting Monday, October 11, 2020, without the mandatory quarantine requirement.

UK High Commissioner Jane Marriott speaking today further revealed that Kenyans will also not need to take a Covid-19 test upon departure.

“Delighted people vaccinated in Kenya will be able to travel to the UK without quarantine, or taking a COVID test before departure. Great news for our people, business and tourism after tough 18 months. Huge thanks to Health Ministry and CS Kagwe after our joint commitment two weeks ago,” Marriott said.

This comes a day after Kenya Airways added flights to London starting from Sh88,775 after the UK removed Kenya from its red list.

“Starting 11th October 2021, you can now fly to London and back every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday,” KQ said.

Kenya is among seven other countries that were struck off the UK’s red list on September 22. The others are Egypt, Turkey, Pakistan, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Oman, and Bangladesh.

Currently, a round trip from Nairobi to London, Heathrow will now cost Sh88,775 while a flight from Nairobi to London City (LCY), United Kingdom, will cost Sh113,140.

