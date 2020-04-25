USIU Africa Partners With Safaricom To Launch Subsidized Data For Students

USIU Africa has partnered with Safaricom to launch subsidized mobile data bundles for students and faculty in efforts to ensure that the quality of online interaction remains uninterrupted.

Students who already enrolled online for the service can now subscribe for the data bundles at subsidized rates.

Upon subscription, students will get a confirmation message and a link to the educational data pass.

When you click on the link, you will be redirected to the University’s eLearning portal to begin using the educational data pass.

All schools were closed in March following the global Covid-19 outbreak and due to this, many have decided to offer eLearning support to their students to ensure that learning is uninterrupted.

Primary school pupils were advised by CS Magoha to keep learning using popular conferencing tool, Zoom.

Safaricom, Airtel Kenya and Telkom Kenya have also launched various programs to support eLearning by offering subsidized rates on their bundles to students.

In the partnership between Safaricom and Telkom, students will get 10GB data bundle at a subsidized rate of Sh500 for 30 days.

The 10GB data bundle costs Sh1,800 for non students. In addition to that, students who do not have access to a device have the option to procure one through the Safaricom’s ecommerce platform, Masoko.

The vice Chancellor, Paul Zeleza said that they had been conducting online teaching and learning in a bid to complete the spring semester.

