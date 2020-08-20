Users Report Widespread Disruption of Google Services

A number of users have reported that Google services including Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, Groups,Chat, Voice and Keep are not working. Google has confirmed on its Gsuite status dashboard that the services are experiencing disruptions.

Many users have taken to Twitter to contribute to the topic using the tag Gmail Down. Some users have verified that file uploads are failing across the services, including attachments in Gmail to personal and Gsuite accounts. For some, composing or replying an email has become impossible.

Google has announced that investigations into the matter are ongoing and will provide an update as soon as they can.

Downdetector has shown a surge of reports regarding Gmail and Google Drive complaints, while many users on Twitter have also reported that they are unable to upload videos on YouTube.

Locally, not many users have reported any down time issues. This writer tested a couple of Google services and they were working well. However, the problem seems to be far-reaching and may have affected some people.

