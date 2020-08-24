Usain Bolt Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), according to Jamaica’s Loop News.

The Jamaican Olympic great is reportedly now in self-isolation at home.

The development comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, which on Sunday reported 116 new COVID-19 cases, its largest one-day increase in coronavirus infections.

The number of confirmed cases in Jamaica has jumped by 383 over the last five days to 1,529, with health authorities attributing the spike to increased number of gatherings and parties during the first week of August when Jamaica celebrated the Emancipation and Independence holidays.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu