USA 17-19 Kenya: Good Start For Shujaa In Vancouver

Kenya Shujaa edged out USA 19-17 to win their opening Pool A match of the Vancouver Sevens of Saturday.

Kevin Wekesa scored two tries with Bush Mwale grabbing the decisive try to seal the win.

Anthony Omondi made two conversations with one missed.

Shujaa next face Fiji at midnight before finishing the group ties against England early morning Sunday.

