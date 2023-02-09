US Warns of Terror Attack in Nairobi

The US government has issued a warning to its citizens residing in Kenya about a potential terrorist attack in Nairobi.

On Thursday, the US embassy warned that terrorist organizations may plan an attack with little to no notice and target populated areas.

It has identified high-traffic places in Nairobi and other parts of Kenya that are frequently visited by foreigners and tourists as targets for terrorist organizations.

“Terrorist groups could attack with little or no warning, targeting hotels, embassies, restaurants, malls and markets, schools, police stations, places of worship, and other places frequented by foreigners and tourists,” the embassy said in a statement.

The embassy has acknowledged security measures, such as counterterrorism patrols, that the Kenyan government has put in place.

Americans living there have been advised to exercise caution in tourist and foreigner-frequented areas, evaluate their personal security measures, be aware of their surroundings, and keep an eye on local media for updates.

Following recent reports of resident muggings, the Kenyan government has maintained a state of high alert with multi-agent security teams throughout the Capital.

In January, the US Embassy in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, alerted its nationals of a potential attack.

The US Embassy in Tanzania said in a notice that the terrorist organizations were preparing to launch an attack in high-traffic locations frequented by Westerners in Dar es Salaam and other parts of Tanzania.

“Terrorist groups could attack with little or no warning, targeting hotels, embassies, restaurants, malls, and markets, police stations, places of worship, and other places frequented by Westerners.”

