US Warns Citizens Against Traveling To Kenya Over High Risk Of Contracting Covid-19

America has warned its citizens against traveling to Kenya over the rising number of Covid-19 infections.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Level 4 alert meaning that there is a high risk of contracting the virus.

CDC warned that traveling to the East African country could increase one’s chance of getting and spreading the novel virus.

For those seeking to make a trip to Kenya, they have been advised to get tested with a viral test 1–3 days before travel.

“Do not travel if you are waiting for test results, test positive, or are sick. Follow all entry requirements for your destination and provide any required or requested health information,” it read.

“During travel, wear a mask, stay at least six feet from people who are not traveling with you, wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer, and watch your health for signs of illness.”

On Wednesday, the US issued a travel alert to Tanzania over the pandemic.

Tanzanian authorities led by President John Pombe Magufuli have maintained that the country is free of the virus amid criticism from world leaders and medical experts.

Magufuli claimed in June that the virus had been eliminated thanks to “prayers”.

“The corona disease has been eliminated thanks to God,” Magufuli said while attending a church service in the country.

Like Kenya and Tanzania, Uganda and Burundi have also been assigned a Level 4 alert.

