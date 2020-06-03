US Issues New Travel Alert On Tanzania Days After Authorities Accused Embassy Of Causing Panic

The U.S. embassy in Tanzania has issued a fresh travel advisory to its citizens regarding the Coronavirus situation in the country.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, the embassy warned that the risk of contracting the novel Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) remains high in Dar es Salaam and other locations in Tanzania.

The Embassy recommended that U.S. government personnel and their families reduce movement outside of their home except for essential activities and limit the number of visitors entering their home.

“Healthcare facilities in Tanzania can become quickly overwhelmed in a healthcare crisis. There have been instances during the COVID-19 outbreak when hospitals in Dar es Salaam reached full capacity due to the high volume COVID-19 cases, ” the statement reads in part.

“Limited hospital capacity throughout Tanzania could result in life-threatening delays for emergency medical care.”

The U.S. government continues to fault Tanzanian authorities for hiding Covid-19 information hence increasing risk of community infection.

The Tanzanian government has not released aggregate numbers on Covid-19 cases or deaths since April 29.

The number of infections has stagnated at 509 with 21 deaths.

The latest advisory comes days after Tanzania’s foreign ministry summoned the acting US ambassador, Inmi Patterson, to protest against a similar health alert issued by the embassy last month.

The ministry accused the embassy of spreading false information.

According to Permanent Secretary Wilbert Ibuge, the advisory risked causing panic among Tanzanians and visitors.

President John Pombe Magufuli and officials from the ministry of health continue to shrug off Covid-19 risk.

The country’s relaxed strategy in fighting Covid-19 continues to attract criticism from the rest of the East African Community countries.

Tanzania lifted the suspension on international flights to Tanzania and several airlines have scheduled international flights.

School activities that had been suspended resumed on June 1. Sports events were also allowed to continue.

Magufuli also said that Tourism activities would also go on uninterrupted.

