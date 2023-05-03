US To Increase Visa Application Fees From May 30

The cost of applying for a US visa has been revised upwards.

According to a statement from the US embassy, the modifications will take effect from May 30.

The most popular nonimmigrant visa types’ application fees, which previously cost $160 (Sh21,800), will now cost $185 (Sh25,206).

This applies to visas for travel, business, study, and exchange.

Most petition-based visas, including employment and religious visas, will cost $205 (Sh27,928) instead of the current $190 (Sh25,885).

“As of May 30, 2023, visa fees will be increasing for certain nonimmigrant visas. Visitor visas for business or tourism (B1/B2s) and other categories, such as student (F) and exchange visitor visas (J), will increase from $160 (Sh21,800) to $185 (Sh25,206),” reads the statement.

“The fee for certain petition-based nonimmigrant visas for temporary workers (H, L, O, P, Q, and R categories) will increase from $190 to $205. The fee for a treaty trader, treaty investor, and treaty applicants in a specialty occupation (E category) will increase from $205 to $315.”

The embassy acknowledged the crucial role international travel plays in the U.S. economy and that visas for employment and tourism are fundamental to President Joe Biden’s foreign policy.

“The Department of State works hard to keep the costs associated with visas to a minimum, and the Department only recovers the costs of providing these consular services,” it continues.

“The United States Department of State has updated the cost schedule for consular fees after a review of costs associated with visa and other services around the world.”

The embassy indicated that some fees have slightly increased to reflect the rising cost of the inputs used to provide the services offered by consular sections around the world.

The changes, it noted, will not affect people who have already paid the lower NIV fee.

“All NIV fee payments made on or after October 1, 2022, are valid for 365 days. Receipts for NIV fees paid prior to October 1, 2022, will continue to be valid until September 30, 2023.”

