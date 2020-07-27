US Sports Channel ESPN Returns to DSTv with Two Channels after 7 Years Absence

United States sports television channel ESPN has announced that it is coming back to DSTv with two channels after 7 years absence.

MultiChoice Group (MCG) and The Walt Disney Company Africa today announced that they have signed a partnership which will result in two 24-hour ESPN channels being made available to DStv customers from 29 July, where they will be able to enjoy the very best of US sports.

Featuring every major US sport as well as European football, fans across the continent can now look forward to popular premier American leagues including the National Basketball Association (NBA), National Football League (NFL), and Major League Baseball (MLB), via ESPN & ESPN2. The channels will also feature live football from the English Football League (EFL), Scottish Premier Football League (SPFL), Dutch Eredivisie and Major League Soccer (MLS), as well as local sports including the West African Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations and featured boxing tournaments and events.

DStv customers can watch the anticipated return of the NBA from the bio-bubble on 31 July with two live games on the day. LeBron James and the LA Lakers renew their city rivalry with the LA Clippers on ESPN and later Orlando Magic take on the Brooklyn Nets.

The Major League Baseball (MLB) regular season will also take prominence on ESPN, from 29 July with New York Yankees against the Philadelphia Phillies.

ESPN announced exit from African and other non-US territories in US indicating that the presence in Africa and other markets was not financially viable. ESPN broadcasted on DSTV channel 230 and 231.

