US Socialite Claims to be Pregnant for Nigerian Star Davido

The supposed US girlfriend of Nigerian artist and songwriter Davido Adeleke aka Davido has exposed their private conversations.

Anita Brown said on Tuesday night that she was carrying Davido’s child and was not ready to end the pregnancy.

Brown said in a series of posts that she first met Davido in 2017 while on vacation in Dubai, and that since then, their relationship has been on and off.

She also claimed that she was not aware that the “Unavailable” hitmaker was married.

Davido confirmed his marriage with Chioma Rowland in January.

“What is killing me is this married man narrative. Please cut it out coz I didn’t know he was married. Go to his page does he look like he is married?” she posed.

“Rest in Peace to the Child. People knew about the baby but not knew that he got married. I’m in America and nobody here knew. So sorry it’s not on the blogs and it’s not a big thing and if a man is not telling me he is married the and I don’t know and I was not looking for it.”

The socialite noted that she was not looking to wreck the hitmaker’s marriage.

“I was not looking forward to getting married right now. I found out later that I’m actually pregnant so you are all way off. Maybe a fornicator and never an adulterer,” she said.

“Nobody is out here to try and mess up somebody’s marriage that is already messed up and I don’t wanna take up anyone’s space…and that’s why I wanted to set the record straight cox I’m gonna be bullied on Instagram about things they don’t know because I have been peaceful trying to save face for other people but no one is defending my name. I don’t need clout.”

In a series of videos doing rounds on social media, Brown takes a pregnancy test on camera to prove that she was indeed with child.

Davido is yet to react to the revelations.

