US Secretary of State to Kick off Africa Tour with Visit to Kenya Next Week

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, is expected to visit Kenya next week.

He is slated to come to Kenya, after which he will visit Nigeria and Senegal starting November 15 to 20.

According to the US State department, Blinken will kick off his African tour with a meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta to discuss issues such as the Covid pandemic, and reviving the global economy.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amb Raychelle Omamo is also expected at the meeting where the prevailing security condition in the region will be discussed.

“The Secretary and representatives of the Kenyan government will discuss our shared interests as members of the UN Security Council, including addressing regional security issues such as Ethiopia, Somalia, and Sudan. He will advance US-Kenyan cooperation on ending COVID-19, improving clean energy access, and protecting the environment,” read the statement in part.

During his visit to Nigeria, Blinken is expected to meet President Mohamed Buhari to discuss global health security, energy access and revitalising democracy.

He will complete his tour in Senegal where he will meet President Macky Sall to reaffirm the close partnership between the country and the US.

