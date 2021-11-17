US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Arrives in Kenya to Kick off Africa Tour

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Kenya to kick off his maiden tour of Sub-Saharan Africa.

He arrived at midnight on Tuesday and was received by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo at the Jomo Kenyatta InternationalAirport, (JKIA)

He is expected to hold talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta and the CS at the Serena Hotel before paying a visit to the August 7th Memorial Park in Nairobi and Karura forest among other engagements.

According to the US State department, Blinken’s discussion with the President will touch on issues such as the Covid pandemic, and reviving the global economy.

“The Secretary and representatives of the Kenyan government will discuss our shared interests as members of the UN Security Council, including addressing regional security issues such as Ethiopia, Somalia, and Sudan. He will advance US-Kenyan cooperation on ending COVID-19, improving clean energy access, and protecting the environment,” a statement from the US Secretary of State Read.

Blinken is expected to visit Nigeria later in the week where he will meet President Mohamed Buhari to discuss global health security, energy access and revitalising democracy.

He will complete his tour in Senegal where he will meet President Macky Sall to reaffirm the close partnership between the country and the US.

His visit comes amid heightened security risk in the country following the escape of threee suspected terrorists from Kamiti Maximum security prison early this week.

The situation was made worse after two bomb explosions were reported in Kampala, Uganda yesterday.

