US Rapper J Cole To Appear for Rwanda in this Year’s Inaugural Basketball Africa League

US rapper J Cole (Image/Courtesy)

Us rapper Jermaine Lamarr Cole popularly known as J Cole is set to appear for Rwanda in this year’s inaugural basketball Africa league.

According to US news outlets, the rapper, aged 36 arrived in Rwanda 2 days ago with his signing with the Rwandan club expected to become official on Thursday.

Rwanda Patriots will tip off their season with a game on Sunday against the Nigeria River Hoopers and will be aired on ESPNEWS. 

More follows:

