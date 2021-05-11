US Rapper J Cole To Appear for Rwanda in this Year’s Inaugural Basketball Africa League

Us rapper Jermaine Lamarr Cole popularly known as J Cole is set to appear for Rwanda in this year’s inaugural basketball Africa league.

According to US news outlets, the rapper, aged 36 arrived in Rwanda 2 days ago with his signing with the Rwandan club expected to become official on Thursday.

Rwanda Patriots will tip off their season with a game on Sunday against the Nigeria River Hoopers and will be aired on ESPNEWS.

#BREAKING: American rapper J. Cole @JColeNC is in Rwanda and could feature for local side Patriots at the upcoming Basketball Africa League. The New Times has learned he is on the club's roster for the competition. pic.twitter.com/mhHOBCAvhx — The New Times (Rwanda) (@NewTimesRwanda) May 9, 2021

More follows:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu