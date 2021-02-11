US Raises Alarm Over Surge In Covid-19 Cases In Tanzania

The United States Embassy in Tanzania has raised alarm over surge in Covid-19 cases in the country even as the government continues to discourage its citizens against vaccines.

In a health alert, the US said it was aware of a “significant increase” in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country since January 2021.

“The practice of COVID-19 mitigation and prevention measures remains limited, ” the notice issued on Wednesday, February 10 reads.

“Healthcare facilities in Tanzania can become quickly overwhelmed in a healthcare crisis. Limited hospital capacity throughout Tanzania could result in life-threatening delays for emergency medical care.”

The embassy urged travellers to take caution in day-to-day activities (e.g. limiting entry of individuals into your home) and take steps to limit potential exposure while outside the home (e.g., observe social distancing, wear a face mask, avoid crowds, and wash your hands frequently).

The Tanzanian government has not released aggregate numbers on COVID-19 cases or deaths since April 2020.

Then, there were at least 509 infections and 21 fatalities.

President John Pombe Magufuli is on record dismissing Covid-19 vaccines from western countries as “ineffective”.

He said Tanzanians who had been vaccinated against Covid-19 in other countries “brought a strange variant” back home.

Magufuli urged Tanzanians to embrace steam therapy in a bid to keep the virus at bay.

Speaking during the launch of a public forest in Chato, Geita Region late last Month, the Head of State cast doubt on the global urge to develop Covid-19 vaccine claiming that little has been done to help cure other diseases like tuberculosis, HIV-AIDs, malaria among other infections.

President Magufuli maintained that traditional healing practices and prayers had proved effective in saving lives in Tanzania as the virus continues to ravage the world.

The president directed the Health Ministry to only adopt vaccinations after they had been certified by Tanzania’s own experts.

