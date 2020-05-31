US Protesters Chant ‘Haki Yetu’ Slogans A Day After Alex Nderitu’s Comment – Video

A day after Alex Nderitu tweeted asking Minneapolis protesters to burn the White House, the protesters seem to have heard the Kenyan voice, and today protested the Kenyan style chanting ‘haki yetu slogans, a Swahili slogan meaning (we demand) our rights.

In a video that has gone viral, one protester is heard telling others that “we can say it in Swahili, we say haki yetu“, and the rest respond in unison.

On Friday, Nderitu left a comment under a video of a section of Minneapolis on fire.

This was following protests against the murder of George Floyd.

Mr Floyd’s death was as a result of police brutality against people of colour or in this case, sheer hatred for black people.

Read: KOT Make Fun Of Americans Following Alex Ndiritu’s Comment On White House

Anyway, Ndiritu from the comfort of his home in Nyeri said, “Burn Whitehouse now… we are not turning back.”

The comment had Americans who did not know anything about Ndiritu’s origin tag FBI, CIA while others called for the intensified protection of President Donald Trump.

First to bring up the matter on Twitter, was comedian and commentator Terrence Williams.

“THEY ARE THREATENING TO BURN DOWN THE WHITE HOUSE! We must Protect President Trump and his Administration. All threats must be taken seriously. Please RT to inform the FBI, Secret Service and the CIA,” he wrote.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu