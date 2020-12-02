US President-Elect Joe Biden Urged to Reject the Influence of Tech Giants on His Administration

US President-elect Joe Biden has been urged to reject the influence of Big Tech companies on his administration. 32 antitrust, consumer advocacy, labor and related groups said this in a letter.

Reuters reported this month that a majority of the people on Biden’s transition team were executives from technology companies, with just a few of them being outspoken tech critics. This cast doubts on who would have more influence in the administration moving forward.

The groups urged the President-elect to exclude executives, lobbyists and consultants who work with or for the Tech giants; Facebook Inc, Amazon Inc, Google, Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp.

According to the letter, these companies’ business practices have been detrimental to consumers and the US economy.

“We believe that your administration must confront the threats posed by the monopolistic Big Tech companies. … however, we can only bring these companies to account if you do not rely on affiliates of these very companies to make up your government,” the letter said.

All the tech giants, with an exception of Microsoft Corp, are currently being investigated for malpractice.

“We believe that eliminating the decades-old revolving door between Silicon Valley and your administration will only help your cause,” the letter added.

Reuters also reported that Big Tech companies like Amazon were already endearing themselves to Biden’s administration offering cash and connections.

Among the groups that signed the letter are the Public Citizen, American Economic Liberties Project, Open Markets Institute, Progressive Democrats of America, The Revolving Door Project and Athena.

