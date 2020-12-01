US President-elect Joe Biden Phones Uhuru, Promises To Build Stronger Ties With Kenya

United States President-elect Joe Biden has promised to work closely with the Kenyan leadership to address a variety of issues affecting both countries.

In a phone call with President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday, Biden expressed his interest in partnerships with Kenya on issues including tackling the threat of climate change, supporting refugees and their host communities and addressing challenges of regional security and instability.

Biden was calling to offer his appreciation for President Kenyatta’s congratulations after emerging victorious in the recent US presidential poll.

In his message on November 8, President Kenyatta said Biden’s victory in the hard-fought election demonstrated the Americans confidence in the leadership credentials of the former Vice President.

“Americans have spoken loudly and clearly through their votes by picking a highly experienced, colourfully decorated and long-serving leader to become their next Head of State, ” he said.

President Kenyatta described the President-elect as a friend of Kenya whose last visit to the country while serving as Vice President under President Barack Obama helped renew Kenya-USA ties.

Read: Uhuru Congratulates U.S. President-elect Joe Biden

“President-Elect Joe Biden is a friend of our country who has visited us in the past and helped in strengthening the strong ties that exist between us and the United States of America, ” he added.

“His win therefore presents an even bigger and better platform for our two countries to collaborate more closely for the prosperity of the people of our two nations.”

Equally, the Head of State congratulated Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris for making history by becoming the first woman to occupy the second most important leadership position in American political history.

Read Also: TikTok To Sue Trump Administration Over Plans To Ban Chinese Social Media App

Biden also took part in separate appreciation calls with the leaders of Argentina, Costa Rica and with the Secretary-General of the United Nations.

In his message, the President-elect stressed the fight to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Biden defeated President Donald Trump in both the popular and electoral college votes. However, Trump is yet to formally concede.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu