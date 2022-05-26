US Offering Sh233 Million Reward For Arrest of Two Suspected Kenyan Drug Traffickers

The United States of America is offering a monetary price if two Kenyans, Abdi Hussein Ahmed and Badru Abdul Aziz Saleh, are apprehended or convicted.

Both are wanted for wildlife and drug trafficking.

The US is offering a Sh233 million or USD2 Million reward for information that could get the duo arrested or convicted.

Aziz and Ahmed are suspected of being part of a global organized criminal network that smuggles wildlife and drugs into the United States.

They are suspected of smuggling at least 190 kg of rhino horns and 10 tonnes of ivory.

“Eradicating drug and wildlife trafficking are priorities of the Biden administration. We are grateful for the continued partnership of the Government of Kenya to capture and arrest members of these criminal networks,” Eric Kneedler of the US embassy in Nairobi said on Thursday.

DCI director George Kinoti has appealed to all actors in the legal system to help in the apprehension and conviction of the two suspects.

“America has played a great role in facilitating tracking of criminal networks.

“What we have here today is an example of our integrated approach that is -oriented to deal effectively with these criminal networks,” said Kinoti.

